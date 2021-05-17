The problem was, Todd wanted to focus on more fundamental questions, such as the credibility of Crenshaw’s party: “Why should anybody believe a word you say if the Republican Party itself doesn’t have credibility?” At that, Todd showed a clip of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who last week was ousted from the No. 3 spot in the Republican House leadership for her insistence on shouting down Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “For Republicans to be in a position where we can stop those policies, we’ve got to be able to tell people, ‘You can trust us. You can trust us to be based around conservative principles and to reject the lie and to protect the Constitution,’ ” said Cheney during the clip.