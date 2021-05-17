Major figures such as Romney and Bush are probably even more tied to being Republican than rank-and-file GOP voters. Bush, Cheney and Romney all were literally born into the Republican establishment, and the party in turn made Bush a president, Romney a presidential nominee and Cheney a congresswoman. People tend to cling to things they think are core to their identities and rationalize those choices. So, many Trump skeptics who remain Republicans say it’s because the Democrats are going too far left. But this is simply motivated reasoning. If you desperately want to remain a Republican, sure, you can complain about Democratic spending plans or New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But in reality, it’s more moderate Democrats such as Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) who run the party — and anyway, unlike Trump, Ocasio-Cortez embraces core democratic values.