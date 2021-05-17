To make matters worse, D.C.'s reliance on incarceration is not making us safer. There are four core drivers of violence: shame, isolation, lack of economic resources and exposure to violence. Incarceration exacerbates each one, contributing to the harm it seeks to remedy. It should be a tool of last resort, reserved for instances when there are no other options to keep the community safe, especially when its harms are disproportionately borne by Black communities.
“Black Lives Matter” is now emblazoned on our streets but is absent from our policies. A prime example is the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s “Felon-in-Possession” initiative, a policy that bypasses the will of D.C. residents, does not provide safety and increases prison time for Black people.
Unfortunately, John Reed is experiencing the policy firsthand. Mr. Reed is a 63-year-old Black grandfather, retiree and lead challenger in a case challenging the policy. He has one nonviolent drug conviction from 30 years ago, a relic of the war on drugs. Yet, under the FIP initiative, he’s facing prosecution in federal court, where he’s likely to receive a sentence twice as long as he would get if he were prosecuted in D.C.’s local court.
Announced in 2019, the FIP initiative was described as a citywide effort to address gun violence by moving routine gun cases from D.C. Superior Court to federal court. But the policy did not initially apply citywide. Instead, it targeted neighborhoods in Northeast and Southeast D.C., subjecting the Blackest and most impoverished communities to increased prison time. Taking these cases to federal court also means moving them to a place where local citizens have no say in the law.
D.C. residents pushed back when the policy became public. The D.C. Council issued a formal resolution of censure against it, noting that public safety research does not support it and complaining that it “disrespects the policymaking of District residents and elected officials and undermines the District’s work to focus on reducing racial disparities in policing and criminal justice.” D.C.’s elected prosecutor, Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), urged the office to “immediately abandon this blatantly discriminatory policy.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has since altered the policy. But the core problems remain. It is still prosecuting people charged under the original policy, like Mr. Reed, in federal court. Its new policy continues to bring otherwise-local cases to federal court under the guise of reducing gun violence. However, the Justice Department’s research on deterrence shows that increasing the severity of punishment for a crime is ineffective. Further, research on policies such as the FIP initiative has found them to be inconclusive at best or ineffective. There is no question that Black people will be disproportionately impacted, as we make up 97 percent of the D.C.’s FIP cases.
After four years of prosecutors chosen by former president Donald Trump, we now have a president who recognizes that racial equity cannot wait. As President Biden wrote in an executive order, “There is broad consensus that our current system of mass incarceration imposes significant costs and hardships on our society and communities and does not make us safer.” The FIP initiative typifies the problem Biden has vowed to tackle.
Biden’s ultimate choice for D.C.'s U.S. Attorney can immediately end this policy. That is what D.C. residents want, that is what the research supports, and that is what racial justice demands.
