That’s because they have no ambivalence at all. The average Republican officeholder is quite clear that they regard the death of any Palestinian — man, woman or child — as not being something that should concern us much. They can watch a 6-year-old girl pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in which her mother and siblings were killed, then shrug and respond, That’s fine because Hamas is bad, as though that child is a reasonable target for vengeance.