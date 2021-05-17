The current mini-war is following a familiar pattern, even if some details are new. It begins on a small scale, with some event that makes vivid the dehumanization of Palestinians under Israeli rule; in this case it was the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make room for Israeli settlers.
That then led to clashes between protesters and police at the Temple Mount. Then Hamas, which controls Gaza, decided to use the opportunity to launch rockets into Israel. Though it knows the vast majority of those rockets will be successfully shot down by the Iron Dome defense system, it also knows that Netanyahu’s government will respond with a brutal bombing campaign in which many civilians will die, allowing Hamas to portray itself as the population’s defiant champion.
As for Netanyahu — under a cloud of scandal and still unable to form a new government after repeated elections — it’s a golden opportunity to use a conflict with the Palestinians to solidify his political standing, as he has done so many times before.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the bombings, including 59 children. Eight Israelis have been killed, including one child.
Back in the United States, it’s certainly true that the debate around Israel has shifted within the Democratic Party. Many left-leaning, younger members of Congress are willing to speak up for Palestinian rights, not as an afterthought to a tribute to the strong relationship between Israel and the United States but as a goal in itself.
But as of now, those members are not the ones wielding power within the party or the government.
What passes for criticism from the most influential Democrats are statements such as this one calling for a cease-fire but putting the blame solely on Hamas. Twenty-seven Democratic senators (plus independent Sens. Bernie Sanders and Angus King) signed another statement calling for a cease-fire but not placing any blame at all. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement condemning Hamas but saying nothing about the Israeli government’s actions.
Even calling for a cease-fire was too much for the Biden administration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying “we have made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices to the parties should they seek a cease-fire.” Should they seek a cease-fire. If they’re in the mood; if not, no biggie.
And as the violence intensified, this was the White House’s response:
Which is a pretty clear message to Netanyahu: Whatever you do, your support from the United States will continue unchanged.
We just learned that the Biden administration has approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel. That’s on top of the regular flow of aid; over the years we have given Israel $146 billion in aid (not adjusted for inflation), of which more than $100 billion was military aid.
So what Netanyahu sees when he looks to the United States is security. One of the two parties has made unequivocal support for rightist policies in Israel one of its core philosophical foundations. The other party has its doubts, but its leadership is nearly as emphatic in its support.
I have no doubt that many Democrats express their support for Israel at moments such as these not because they think the Netanyahu government’s actions are defensible but because they fear the political fallout if they don’t. In a way, that makes Republicans more honest about this issue.
That’s because they have no ambivalence at all. The average Republican officeholder is quite clear that they regard the death of any Palestinian — man, woman or child — as not being something that should concern us much. They can watch a 6-year-old girl pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in which her mother and siblings were killed, then shrug and respond, That’s fine because Hamas is bad, as though that child is a reasonable target for vengeance.
Nothing that happens to the residents of Gaza or the West Bank — not material deprivation, not the indignities and violence constantly visited upon them, not their lack of self-determination, not even their outright killing — causes Republicans any great concern.
Democrats, on the other hand, are concerned — but what they say amounts to the equivalent of the “thoughts and prayers” we hear from Republicans after every mass shooting. Its message is I certainly didn’t want this to happen, but I’m not really going to do anything to keep it from happening in the future.
That’s not to say there’s some lever we could pull that would end this conflict and secure self-determination and security for the Palestinians. It’s one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.
But what Netanyahu and the Israeli right seek is for the status quo — a population deprived of meaningful rights, living in awful conditions, victimized by harassment and dehumanization, and periodically subjected to bombing campaigns — to be permanent. And he has no reason to think the United States will do much about it.
