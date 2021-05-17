But this analysis largely erases from the equation the actual causes of these migrations. Whatever failures we’ve seen in the Biden administration’s handling of immigration, there is a sharp contrast here: They are trying to address those root causes in a systematic way, which is the job that President Biden has tasked Harris with.
“This work is difficult and important,” Harris told Democrats, per her prepared remarks, citing hurricanes, pandemic, drought, extreme food insecurity, corruption, violence, poverty and climate change. “And progress will take time.”
Just how difficult this work will be continues to go underappreciated.
So I spoke with Ricardo Zúñiga, the State Department’s special envoy for the Northern Triangle. He laid out the challenges in remarkably vivid terms.
As it is, Zúñiga noted, conditions in the Northern Triangle countries have been terrible for the last six or seven years, and much migration from the region has been “driven by desperation.”
Conditions for many migrants, Zúñiga said, “have become so precarious that they only see a chance at having a future away from their home.”
What’s striking is that the problems are not at all monolithic. In fact, they vary between countries.
In Guatemala, Zúñiga said, the problems are concentrated in Indigenous areas in the north, and these have afflicted “huge populations.” Zúñiga noted that they are facing an “extraordinary high level of deep poverty” and “very high levels of food insecurity.”
This means “they are living on less than $2 a day,” Zúñiga told me. “They routinely will miss a meal.”
In Honduras, meanwhile, many of those who migrate tend to come from an industrial urban area, Zúñiga noted. In these cases, they might have been working in a factory, and had a somewhat stable life. But recent hurricanes that hit Honduras particularly hard have been crushing to them.
In many of these areas, Zúñiga noted, flooding destroyed livelihoods and homes alike. “They lost access to public services,” Zúñiga told me. “You have people who are living in tin shacks that they built with refuse on top of their old properties.”
Meanwhile, in El Salvador, those who are fleeing have faced extortion and other criminal threats. And beyond this, in all three countries, Zúñiga said, large numbers of women are facing domestic violence.
In sum, “unfortunately the logic says they should leave,” Zúñiga told me. “The hard part of what we’re trying to do,” he said, is to “alter that logic. You need some kind of a change in condition. That is the hard lift.”
So what are the prospects for success?
In the short term, Zúñiga said, our best hope is that a robust humanitarian response can start meeting immediate needs. People who are leaving because they don’t have refrigeration or food, he noted, might be persuaded to stay if those shortfalls are made up.
In the medium term, if aid can help governments recover from the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic, “that might make a real difference in people’s lives.”
Beyond that, however, the long-term challenges are even harder. That’s because changing underlying civil and political conditions cannot be accomplished by throwing aid money at the problem. Such “profound change” will take “many years to accomplish,” Zúñiga conceded.
On top of all this, there’s climate change. “This area is facing severe drought as well as temperature increases,” Zúñiga told me, noting that due to climate change, it’s “one of the most impacted parts of the world.”
Even worse still, this “strikes rural families harder than anyone else,” Zúñiga said. “And most of these are subsistence farmers.”
One thing that might alleviate this, he noted, is identifying “new crops of coffee that will be able to grow at higher temperatures 10 years from now.” Such a mission, by its very nature, helps highlight just how intractable the situation is.
All this leads to two conclusions. The first is we should be making it easier for people to legally migrate from the region into the United States, by expanding guest worker programs and refugee resettlement, among other things. The second is that cyclical spikes in migration are going to continue, creating future political challenges for the administration.
Still, Zúñiga suggested, a comprehensive enough approach might make a difference over time. “If we’re able to start steering things in the right direction,” he suggested, “then you’ve got a shot.”
Read more: