American Jews have also been among the Democratic Party’s staunchest voting blocs for decades. A Pew Research Center poll released last week shows this remains true despite President Donald Trump’s strenuous pro-Israel agenda. Seventy-one percent of all Jews identify with or lean toward the Democrats, compared with only 26 percent who are Republicans. The Democratic share increases once the strongly conservative Orthodox Jewish community is excluded. Half of all Jews, and more than half of the dominant Reform and nonreligious demographics, say they are political liberals.
Given this, one might think the Democratic Party would be unwavering friends of Israel. But alas, that would be wrong. Polls show Democrats no longer uniformly view Israel as the good guys in the struggle with the Palestinians. A 2019 Pew poll found that 35 percent of Democrats viewed Israelis unfavorably, compared to 18 percent of Republicans. Democrats were also more likely to view Palestinians favorably (58 percent, vs. 32 percent of Republicans). At the time, half of Democrats thought that Trump was favoring the Israelis too much, including 66 percent among self-described “liberal” Democrats.
A March Gallup poll confirms this trend: Only 43 percent of Democrats say their sympathies lie more with the Israelis, with 38 percent saying their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians. A majority of Democrats now say they think the United States should put more pressure on Israel to make compromises with the Palestinians to bring peace, up from a mere 33 percent in 2008.
It should thus be no surprise that 28 of the 48 Democratic senators on Sunday called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Signatories included high-profile progressives such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Tellingly, the group included three of the 10 Jewish Democratic Senators, all four Black or Asian Democrats, and eight of the 12 members of Senate Democratic leadership. This split is roughly representative of the split of opinion regarding which side to back in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict among Democratic voters — and cannot be lightly dismissed as an aberration.
Biden cannot ignore this split as he navigates the conflict — or broader Middle East issues. Presidents have greater leeway on foreign policy than they do on domestic policy, but it’s unwise for a president to take positions on high-profile issues at odds with so many of his party’s voters. Biden has a long history of taking positions that unite the normally fractious Democratic coalition. With regard to Israel, that means taking a middle course: trying to find a way to nudge Israel into positions that accord with Democratic preferences (pro-Iran nuclear deal and supportive of an independent Palestinian state) without openly breaking with them.
That balancing act, however, will inevitably run into the reality of Israeli public opinion. Israel has shifted dramatically to the right since the second intifada in 2000. Israel has not had a government led by the center-left since 2001, and parties from the center-right to the far-right won 72 of 120 seats in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) in this year’s election. Only disputes over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suitability for office prevent the right from forming a cohesive government. Even the center-left includes hawkish elements such as Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which holds eight seats. Gantz rejects any calls for a cease-fire, saying that Israel will not listen to “moral preaching” when the lives of its citizens are at risk.
Israeli demography is also at odds with the Democratic left. Israeli youth largely identify with the right, and the ultra-right-wing Haredi population is growing at more than twice the rate as the rest of Israel. This suggests the Israeli right will only grow stronger in the future. There are also nearly 500,000 Jews living in the West Bank and another 215,000 living in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the capital for their state. No Jewish government, left or right, will remove roughly 10 percent of its population to facilitate the peace settlement favored by Palestinians and the Democratic Party’s left.
These simple facts mean that Biden will have to use political capital with his party’s base simply to continue existing policy toward Israel. He’ll surely be able to do that in the current crisis. Whether he will be willing to do that throughout his tenure as Israeli and Democratic Party voter sentiment increasingly diverge is an open question.
