That balancing act, however, will inevitably run into the reality of Israeli public opinion. Israel has shifted dramatically to the right since the second intifada in 2000. Israel has not had a government led by the center-left since 2001, and parties from the center-right to the far-right won 72 of 120 seats in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) in this year’s election. Only disputes over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suitability for office prevent the right from forming a cohesive government. Even the center-left includes hawkish elements such as Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which holds eight seats. Gantz rejects any calls for a cease-fire, saying that Israel will not listen to “moral preaching” when the lives of its citizens are at risk.