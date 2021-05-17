In an odd way, Cheney is pushing the mainstream media to be more aggressive and more honest about the nature of the GOP. It would be a disservice to voters if the media’s renewed recognition that the GOP is not a normal party and does not deserve the assumption that it is acting in good faith turns out to be fleeting. The reaffirmation that the party’s leaders are anti-democratic, determined to obstruct the legitimate president and pose an ongoing threat to democracy should permeate all coverage — whether it is explaining Republicans’ support for voter suppression laws based on the “big lie” or dissecting their meaningless accusations of “wokeness.” In essence, they should feature Republicans with a disclaimer: This person has lied about the election in an attempt to overthrow the will of the voters.