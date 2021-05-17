This supposed development has given a lot of people on social media an excuse to do what they love most: act morally superior. It’s all too easy to insist that you would never do such a thing or to demonize people who surrender animals to the shelter under any circumstances. But this anger is misplaced and doesn’t reach the intended audience. The best way to improve animal welfare is to look more clearly at what drives people to give up their pets, and at what reform could make it easier to keep animals and their humans together.