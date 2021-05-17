One of the first East Room concerts in 1882 featured the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who sang “Safe in the Arms of Jesus” so beautifully that President Chester A. Arthur wept in the audience. Some of the performers had been enslaved just 17 years before. In 1931, President Herbert and Lou Henry Hoover were the first to invite an artist to play for visiting heads of state. This combination of diplomacy and music became a staple for future administrations. During the 12-year administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, more than 300 concerts were held in the White House, soothing the soul of a nation as it worked through a depression, isolationism and war.