They would chip away at it little by little, using multiple cases under narrow legal justifications most people wouldn’t really understand to erode abortion rights until we reach the same destination as a repeal of Roe. The right to an abortion would exist in states run by Democrats but effectively disappear in states run by Republicans. What they wouldn’t do is just repeal it outright, since that would be too politically dangerous for the GOP.
But maybe they will after all. Or at the very least, they may gut Roe in such dramatic fashion that it will be the same as repealing it — not just legally, but politically as well.
The court has announced that it will be hearing the case of a Mississippi law that was so clearly in violation of Supreme Court precedent that the very fact the court is taking the case is reason to fear:
The Mississippi law would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities. It has not gone into effect because a district federal judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that it could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly said in the past that states cannot ban abortion before “viability," when a fetus can survive on its own outside the womb. But in the Mississippi case, the court said that it will be examining whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” If they were to throw out the viability standard, it would be open season for conservative states to regulate abortion rights out of existence.
This will be the first abortion case to reach the court since Amy Coney Barrett replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and precisely no one on the right or the left believes Barrett is anything other than a committed opponent of abortion rights. That’s one of the reasons Donald Trump picked her for the job.
“This is the best court we’ve had in my lifetime, and we hope and pray that this is the case to do it,” one antiabortion activist said, referring to repealing Roe.
While all six conservative justices are clearly hostile to abortion rights, they’ve been restrained up until now by some complicated political questions — and that’s particularly true of Chief Justice John Roberts. Last year he sided with the court’s liberals in the case of a Louisiana TRAP law (short for “targeted regulation of abortion providers”) despite saying he thought it was constitutional, on the grounds that a nearly identical Texas law had been struck down when Anthony Kennedy was the court’s swing justice, and Roberts didn’t want to contradict a recent court decision.
He was likely just being cautious, and perhaps biding his time. But now the conservatives don’t even need Roberts’ vote. So the key question is whether Barrett thinks the time is right to ditch Roe v. Wade.
Roberts’ hesitation up until now has come in part because he’s the court’s savviest political operator. Like some other Republicans, he knows that there are areas where it would be extraordinarily dangerous for his party to get what it’s after.
I’m not talking about what some extremist faction of the party wants, but what is consensus within the GOP. For instance, while the desire for repeal of the Affordable Care Act has been Republican gospel since the law passed in 2010, wiping it away with a Supreme Court decision would throw that entire system into chaos, possibly explaining why Roberts has twice voted to save it.
The same is true of repeal of Roe v. Wade. Though it too is something almost all elected Republicans say they fervently wish for, few things would be more politically disastrous for the party.
That’s not only because Roe is popular, though it is — around two-thirds of Americans say they agree with the decision. It’s also because repeal would upend a long-existing status quo on an incredibly contentious issue.
It would be one more case of Republicans getting their way despite the fact that most of the country is against them, and the likely result would be a huge mobilization on the part of Democrats. And since a decision in this case is likely to come down next summer, it could happen in the heart of the midterm elections.
The conservatives on the court may just not care; they may decide that this is their chance to repeal Roe v. Wade at last, and they’re going to take it. But even if they don’t go that far, at the very least it’s a good bet that they’ll make it harder for women to get abortions.