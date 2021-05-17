“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” has the answer: Convince viewers that the addictive rectangles in their pockets are just a better way to connect, and that those other technologies are the problem. That argument might have been what the film’s creators truly wanted to say, but it also makes particular sense given the movie’s origins and the way it’s being distributed. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” was made by the filmmaking wing of an electronics conglomerate, Sony Pictures Animation, and is being distributed by Netflix — and Netflix, with its focus on algorithmic and data-driven decision-making, is best understood as a tech company.