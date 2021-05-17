Greene wrote in Ocasio-Cortez’s guestbook, “You’re a traitor,” with a smiley face. Speaking through a mail slot, she berated Ocasio-Cortez for “bringing God’s judgment on our country” by supporting abortion rights. “If you want to be a big girl,” she added, “you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens, instead us having to use a flap, a little flap.” One of her companions taunted Ocasio-Cortez’s staff with a line that sounds as if it could have come straight from a horror movie: "You can’t stay in there forever. Come out and play.”