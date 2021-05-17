When my first donor described her reason for giving me a kidney (she had heard secondhand about my donor search and could have easily said nothing to me about it), she invoked one of her intellectual heroes, the Scottish philosopher Adam Smith. In “The Theory of Moral Sentiments,” Smith wrote, “As we have no immediate experience of what other men feel, we can form no idea of the manner in which they are affected, but by conceiving what we ourselves should feel in the like situation.”