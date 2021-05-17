Historically, when Hamas shelling begins, the United States has promptly recognized Israel’s right of self-defense. Then, within a week or two, with international bodies and regional partners, it increases pressure on Israel to de-escalate. (In particular, Hamas’s use of civilians and locations such as schools and hospitals to shield military assets raises the civilian casualty rate, ratcheting up the pressure on Israel.) Israel tries to knock out as much of Hamas’s infrastructure and kill as many terrorists as it can before it inevitably bends to pressure to wrap things up.
This war has no resolution as we learned in the 50-day clash in 2014. To truly subdue Hamas would require an extended ground presence and a long, bloody conflict. In place of that, Israel aims to “reestablish deterrence” so Hamas understands there is a penalty to be paid for killing Israeli civilians. That’s an awfully vague term. As former Middle East negotiator Dennis A. Ross has pointed out, if the standard is set too high, it becomes a trap for Israel, requiring interminable war.
So how are things going? Not well from either the Israeli or Hamas point of view. Hamas is incurring enormous losses (human and material); Israel has had losses as well. And criticism is rising more swiftly and harshly than in past conflicts.
Part of that is attributable to the perception that a move to evict several Arab families from east Jerusalem was recklessly provocative. Moreover, some questionable tactics have incurred international ire and media blowback. The Israel Defense Forces apparently used the international media to convey a false report that ground forces had entered Gaza to trick Hamas into heading for its tunnels (where they were subject to extensive bombing). Then after a one-hour warning Israeli forces blew up an office building in which the Associated Press and other international news outlets were located, because, the Israelis said, a Hamas military asset operated out of the building.
That in turn triggered a denunciation by the AP and demands for an investigation, warnings from the Biden administration to guarantee the safety of journalists and even an unusually testy response from one of the most pro-Israel senators, Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). “There must be a full accounting of actions that have led to civilian deaths and destruction of media outlets,” Menendez said in a statement. “All political and military leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rules and laws of war and it is of the utmost importance for all actors to find ways to deescalate and reduce tensions. This violence must end.”
In other words, while President Biden and others in the administration have forcefully announced support for Israel’s right to self-defense, the above incidents plus the death toll among Palestinian children and the shocking street violence between Arab and Jewish Israelis will intensify pressure from the international community to draw this to a close. Israel’s actions, to put it mildly, are testing the patience of even its staunchest allies.
The fear in Israel and beyond grows that it will be harder than usual to rein in the parties. The daily street violence is decentralized and hence much trickier to control. As for Hamas, CNN explains:
Through confrontation they reinforce their respective bases and hollow out voices of moderation. Hamas can claim it is the true representative of Palestinians — just as the aging President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, postpones elections. Were negotiations — promoted by the international community — to restart, Hamas would be the loser as its modus vivendi is armed resistance to the Jewish state.
The United States and Arab states attempting to de-escalate the situation can only do so much. As former representative Jane Harman (D-Calif.) aptly said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday: “Well, the sad truth … is that we can’t want peace on the ground more than the parties want peace on the ground. … And what’s happened here, in my view, is that both sides have escalated this to a point where I worry that we won’t be — they won’t be able to crawl back.” That’s a gloomy conclusion increasingly shared by Democrats, Republicans, the administration and Arab neighbors.
Read more: