But imagination can at least provide momentary relief. The existence of a stand-alone “Black Widow” movie won’t make up for the toll the pandemic has taken on working moms. But it will still be fun to see Scarlett Johansson in full action-star mode. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” can’t reverse the anti-Asian violence that has scarred so many communities in recent months. But it can provide a blast of fun and an opportunity for representation at a time when Asians and Asian Americans still lack images of themselves on the big screen.