And it will all be a big lie. Because as soon as the signing pens have been handed out, Democrats will ram through the other $1.5 trillion in spending and corporate tax hikes they want using the budget reconciliation process, which requires no Republican votes. They will have to negotiate with themselves, and make some concessions to keep Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on board. But they will get virtually everything they wanted to begin with, from spending to taxes. In fact, they could even restore any traditional infrastructure spending they “gave up” in negotiations with Republicans and pass it as part of their reconciliation package — and there will be nothing Republicans can do to stop them.