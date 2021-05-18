Biden’s pitch is simple: “This tax cut sends a clear and powerful message to American workers, working families with children: Help is here,” he said during his Monday remarks. The policy is ingenious, as it will send a monthly reminder to families of the Democrats’ largesse. Should Republicans refuse to approve the provision of the infrastructure bill to extend the credit for four years, they will effectively be taking the money out of families’ monthly budgets. The ads write themselves: Republicans take away your money to help raise your kids! Those 39 million families will feel the difference each and every month. (And if Biden gets the four-year extension, it becomes a critical issue in 2024, when voters will decide whether they want to elect someone who would take away their monthly tax credit the following year.)