So why are they able to continue? Elections are the central mechanism for accountability in Canada. But they tend to be few and far between, especially if a government wins a majority. The pandemic has made elections riskier, raising the threshold for what ought to bring one about, at least federally. Even during typical years, waiting on an election to deal with a failing leader can be a problem. Moreover, the concentration of power in a leader’s office gives them tools to control caucus, including the right to keep ministers in the face of poor performance if a leader happens to be so intransigent.