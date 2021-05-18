The parallels to indoor masking are clear. Top-down guidance offers no flexibility, as is needed at this point in the United States. The CDC’s new update recognizes that decisions are rightly shifting to the local level and individual organizations. Some, such as Walmart and Starbucks, have chosen to relax mask requirements for vaccinated employees and customers. This doesn’t mean organizations are not allowed to require masks. The challenge, of course, is that there is no way to verify who has been vaccinated yet. For this reason, many places should still require masks indoors through July 4, as I wrote recently.