National child care avoids the political pitfalls of burying family benefits in a tax credit or other indirect mechanism, where they can be lost in public discussion to what Cornell professor Suzanne Mettler calls the “invisible” government. When you disguise public benefits in the tax code or other inscrutable ways, Mettler argues, people “don’t think of government as having done much for them personally.” (This is how you get protests such as “Keep your government hands off my Medicare.”) But try as Republicans might to demonize federally funded child care — by framing it as strangers raising our kids, for example — it’s an extraordinarily popular idea, registering support with as many as 78 percent of Republican voters.