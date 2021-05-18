I suspect if Democrats were presented with the same options, 90-plus percent would choose “expanding its appeal.”
However, with the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, the defenestration of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for refusing to adopt that lie, the cloud of the disgraced former president hanging over the party and a flood of legislation in the states seeking to make voting harder, congressional Republicans’ interest in protecting — let alone expanding — access to voting is nil.
No wonder Democrats are gloomy about the prospects of passing the sweeping voter protection bill, H.R. 1. Even if they narrowed the bill to a few select items that would gain the approval of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), I doubt there would be even a few Republicans who would vote for it — let alone 10 to break a filibuster.
Manchin, perhaps sensing he will be tagged for choosing the filibuster over voting rights, made his first constructive move on voting rights on Monday. NBC News reports, “[He] and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, wrote a letter Monday calling on Congress to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, seeking to jump-start a debate on a bipartisan path to bolstering voting access.” The two senators note in their letter that such reauthorizations have, until now (i.e., before Republicans turned decisively anti-democratic), not been partisan. Nevertheless, Murkowski has so far been the only Republican to express interest in protecting voting rights.
However, the letter is a fine starting point. Let’s see whether Manchin and Murkowski can come up with 10 Republican votes to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would reinstate the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats would see that as an incomplete but not insubstantial victory. Republicans could be satisfied in fending off more extensive legislation, and in escaping the accusation that they do not want Blacks, Native Americans and Latinos to vote. Meanwhile, a batch of lawsuits (seven in Georgia, two in Florida, two in Montana and one in Iowa) can seek to dismantle the worst of Republican’s voter suppression laws.
Manchin in particular should be super-motivated to get on the right side of at least one major voting rights issue. Unless the John Lewis bill passes with 60 Senate votes, the pressure on him will be intense to take at least a scalpel, if not a sledgehammer, to the filibuster. That would open the way not only for the Voting Rights Act’s preclearance authorization but also H.R. 1.
I hope the White House, at least behind the scenes, is pushing to move the John Lewis bill front and center. If President Biden can at least pass this, then he can make the case to voters that in 2022 he needs a bigger Senate majority to fully secure voting rights protections (not to mention the rest of his agenda). It is not ideal, nor even sufficient, but it might be the only viable option.
