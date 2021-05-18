Both sides are likely to emerge from the current war with enhanced prestige from having struck symbolic, if utterly ineffectual, blows against their hated enemies. Netanyahu may even achieve his true objective — to stay in office and avoid a corruption conviction — but he is not going to win any broader strategic victory for Israel. Nor, in all likelihood, does he really want to. From his perspective, having Hamas in control of the Gaza Strip is convenient. It frees him of any obligation to make any concessions to the Palestinians that would be anathema to his right-wing coalition partners. He can simply say he refuses to deal with terrorists, and he’s off the hook.