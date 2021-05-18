I was then The Washington Post’s Middle East correspondent based in Cairo, and one of several hundred Western press and television reporters covering the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in June 1982. I was staying at the Commodore. The similarities between Israeli tactics to silence the international media coverage of its controversial behavior then and now are striking.
On May 15, Israeli warplanes bombed and collapsed a 12-story building in Gaza City housing the offices of the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and a number of freelancers. Israeli officials charged it was neither a “media tower” nor “a media center” and housed “Hamas military intelligence assets.” The Associated Press retorted that its reporters, photographers and other personnel operating from there over the past 15 years had never seen signs of such “assets.” It challenged the IDF to provide the evidence, which so far it has not done.
The IDF gave the building’s occupants a one-hour warning to clear out before the building was pulverized; the warning at least avoided any human casualties among reporters or the many residents of apartments there.
Back in June 1982, the IDF attempted something very similar. It had invaded Lebanon up to the outskirts of Beirut and launched a bombing campaign against buildings housing the leadership and militants of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Its prime target was PLO chief Yasser Arafat, who played cat and mouse with the IDF as it searched for his ever-changing hideaways and imploded one building after another with its bombs in a vain attempt to kill him.
The IDF, under the hard-nosed Defense Minister Ariel Sharon, didn’t like the Western media coverage his invasion was getting and wanted to close down what had become the main media center inside the Commodore Hotel. The lobby had an old telex machine that kept those in the hotel linked to the outside world, and it was used by scores of reporter to send out their dispatches each night — under the watchful eye of Coco, a highly talkative parrot sitting in his cage nearby who had mastered the imitation whistle of incoming shells.
Sharon launched a campaign to intimidate Western reporters into vacating the Commodore. He had planes drop leaflets warning of a coming IDF offensive to take the city and of the possible bombing of the Commodore as part of it. Israeli agents spread the word the IDF knew which room each correspondent was occupying to encourage them to leave the premises. At one point, the IDF even gave us a deadline to clear out of the Commodore.
The IDF campaign touched off a countercampaign by correspondents there from The Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the three main American television networks, ABC, CBS and NBC. We all alerted our home offices to the IDF threat to bomb the Commodore, and our home offices in turn alerted the White House to the danger we faced. Exactly what transpired between Reagan and his aides and the Israeli government we never learned. But the IDF threat to bomb the Commodore abruptly ceased, and the hotel remained untouched until the end of the Israeli siege of Beirut that September.
One of the biggest differences in Israeli tactics between now and then is that the IDF didn’t give Associated Press reporters time to mobilize their head office in New York before it pulverized their offices in Gaza City. We had several days to ward off the threat in Beirut, while the AP had an hour to vacate its premises.
Another difference was that all the main U.S. newspapers and television stations were living in and working from the Commodore Hotel, and we did not believe even Sharon would dare to risk the adverse reaction his destruction of the hotel with 100-plus reporters inside would evoke in the United States. In contrast, this time the only notable American news organization at risk was the Associated Press.
Even so, the AP put out a statement reminding President Biden, Congress and the American public that what the IDF did was “an incredibly disturbing development” and that its reporters only narrowly avoided “a terrible loss of life.” It has challenged the IDF is provide its evidence that “Hamas military intelligence assets” were in the building and using journalists as human shields. No evidence has been provided.
But the IDF did achieve a critical goal. As the statement by AP president and chief executive Gary Pruitt said: “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza.”
Read more: