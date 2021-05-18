What would this reset look like? For an answer, take a look around Israel’s borders. A new Middle East is emerging. Before this wretched war began, the big news in the region was de-escalation. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were conducting talks with Iran. The Emiratis were also talking to their other nemesis, Turkey, which in turn was sending a delegation to its rival, Egypt. Overarching all these positive trends was Israel’s normalization of relations with its Arab neighbors.