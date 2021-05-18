I served on the Committee on Standards and Official Conduct — more commonly called the Ethics Committee — during my time in Congress. There is no question that the committee can and should investigate Greene and consider every formal sanction for her behavior, from a reprimand, to censure, to a fine, to removal. Some argue the committee works too slowly to effectively address Greene’s behavior. But it does not have to be slow; it can be both fair and expeditious, as it must be to prevent additional harm to any member. The committee also need not wait for a formal letter or complaint, or a resolution from the House. It can act on its own on the basis of a news report, social media post or anything else that comes into its attention. By design, the committee is equally divided between the parties, but its process can work on matters of serious concern.