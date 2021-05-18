Nope. Claiming that job for itself, the court announced: “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is.”
More than 200 years later, the court will decide whether the Mississippi legislature has more power than Congress. In its explosive decision on Monday to consider a case involving a Mississippi abortion law — which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and was passed in open defiance of existing precedents — the court is going back to the heart of that most important ruling. What is the “Judicial Department” that Chief Justice John Marshall spoke of? Is it an institution that has a life and meaning separate from its members? Or is it no more than a simple majority of justices at any given moment?
Rarely in the court’s history has the question been teed up so squarely. In taking the Mississippi case, the Trump-stamped court expressed an intention to decide whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” If the court is an institution, that matter is settled. The right of women to choose an abortion before the viability of a fetus outside the womb is the intellectual center of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. In reviewing Roe two decades later, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court — made up mostly of new members — explicitly repeated that judgment: “viability marks the earliest point at which the State’s interest in fetal life is constitutionally adequate to justify a legislative ban on nontherapeutic abortions.”
To overturn this explicit, and repeated, holding would clarify Marbury v. Madison thus: It is emphatically the duty of any five justices on any given morning to say what the law is.
Arguably, this is nothing new. Recall Mr. Dooley — an Irish immigrant bartender and the resident sage of the writings of Finley Peter Dunne, a newspaper columnist with the heart of a reformer and the gimlet eye of a cynic. In 1901, Mr. Dooley swabbed his fictional bar and mused on a set of Supreme Court cases asking whether constitutional protections applied to the territories newly acquired during the Spanish-American War. To wit: Did the Constitution “follow the flag” to these unincorporated lands?
“Whether th’ Constitution follows th’ flag or not,” Dooley concluded, “th’ Supreme Coort follows th’ iliction returns.”
The wisdom of the saloon sage was apparently confirmed years later by no less an authority than Charles Evans Hughes, who wrote in 1928 of the court’s “fortress in public opinion.” In 1937, with Hughes as chief justice and after a landslide reelected President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the majority executed one of the court’s most noteworthy backflips, shifting from opposing Roosevelt’s New Deal to accepting it.
These events may have left an impression on Justice William J. Brennan Jr., a young labor lawyer at the time of the New Deal flip-flop. He was known for telling each new crop of law clerks that the most salient fact about the Supreme Court was the number five.
However, no landslide enabled President Donald Trump to shift the balance of the court by appointing three robust conservatives. Trump won the presidency in 2016 (and lost it in 2020) while finishing second in the popular vote. The Senate Republicans who confirmed those justices represented fewer Americans than did the Democrats who were opposed.
These election returns chart an unclear course for the court to follow. Public opinion on abortion isn’t a fortress — it’s a battlefield.
If the new majority chooses to break with the court’s history to exercise an arbitrary power of five, that battlefield will be further inflamed, as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor warned in 1992. “Only the most convincing justification under accepted standards of precedent could suffice to demonstrate” that overturning the viability standard “was anything but a surrender to political pressure and an unjustified repudiation of the principle on which the Court staked its authority in the first instance,” she wrote in Casey. “A decision to overrule Roe’s essential holding,” she continued, would do “profound and unnecessary damage to the Court’s legitimacy and to the Nation’s commitment to the rule of law.”
For years, Americans have listened to Supreme Court nominees — including those currently on the bench — preach in confirmation hearings about fealty to the rule of law, the importance of precedent and the duty of judges to put personal preferences aside. Now, we shall see whether they meant it, or if they were simply awaiting a change in personnel.
