That is because abortion-rights advocates figured out long ago that, despite protestations from abortion opponents during Supreme Court nominations, the end game for the antiabortion advocates has always been a dramatic end to widespread access to safe and legal abortions. NARAL Pro-Choice America put out a statement on Monday, declaring, “This case is a direct threat to Roe v. Wade. It doesn’t get any scarier than this. At a time when our right to access abortion is under attack like never before, we need full a full-throated endorsement of reproductive freedom.”
Reversing 48-year-old precedent and stripping women of autonomy over their own lives would certainly put an end to the fiction that right-wing judges are “originalists” seeking intended textual meaning and relying on precedent to ensure credibility and legal stability. The only thing that would have changed over nearly five decades: A president elected with less than 50 percent of the popular vote nominated to the court preselected judges who had already made their views on abortion known. They were then confirmed with the help of red-state senators representing many fewer voters than blue-state senators. Overturning abortion rights after nearly half a century would be the exercise of raw political power, showing that judges act as policy handmaidens, not stewards of the Constitution. At least the intellectual and moral preening from Federalist Society folks would end. This would be results-oriented judging — “fixing” — of the most blatant kind.
In ceasing to make incremental changes on abortion, the antiabortion movement is making a risky bet in two respects. First, an outright ban may wind up resulting in a ruling in favor of conservative judges carving out wide protection for abortion access. Second, if they “succeed,” they risk a political tsunami at a time when support for Roe is high. Support for the landmark ruling hit 70 percent in 2018, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. In September 2020, that number was nearly as high at 66 percent.
For example, in Virginia’s off-year elections later this year, the GOP can no longer sustain the pretense that its gubernatorial nominee, Glenn Youngkin, is some sort of moderate. He is a vociferous opponent of abortion who has threatened to roll back access to the practice in the increasingly blue state. In his post-convention speech last week, Youngkin was blunt: “We will protect the life of every Virginia child born and unborn.” He likewise told Breitbart radio: “I’m pro-life and what my religious foundation in the cornerstone of my life teaches me is to protect life before birth and after birth.” Regarding Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s stance on abortion, Youngkin said he doesn’t “understand where [Northam’s] moral compass is.” Youngkin also raised an objection to Northam signing a bill expanding abortion access on Good Friday, as though the governor is bound to respect a sectarian view on certain days.
The greater the risk of the Supreme Court striking down Roe in whole or in part, the more salient this issue becomes. This is especially true in states where severe laws criminalizing abortion would be possible. In January, a Public Policy Polling survey conducted on behalf of NARAL found, “79% of Virginians believe that abortion should be legal, and that the government should not prevent a woman from making that decision for herself, while only 19% believe that abortion should be illegal.”
It is no mystery, then, why the Democratic front-runner for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, made clear this is going to be front and center in the general election:
This is the sort of issue that will bring women, who already predominantly vote Democratic, out in force. (Northam carried more than 60 percent of female voters in 2017.) It is also likely to generate substantial interest in progressive, voter-rich Northern Virginia.
As much as pro-choice Democrats fear a precedent-shattering opinion, they also know that this will become a powerful aide in their elections in 2021 and beyond. In short, Republicans’ grand achievement in putting Roe in jeopardy increases their political peril up and down the ballot.
