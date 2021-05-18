Okay, not quite. But the meme-friendly handle managed by something called the “Digital Diplomacy team” has sent 3,168 rocket emojis over the course of 12 tweets in recent days.
Why? “Just to give you all some perspective, these” (here is inserted another emoji, of a finger pointing upward) “are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians … Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?”
Of course, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who’ve spent the week weathering strikes may take a less charitable view of the adorable cartoon projectiles streaming from the official communications channel of the same nation that dropped 110 “guided armaments” on targets Monday night. So far, during its campaign against Hamas, Israel has damaged or destroyed almost 450 buildings, displaced more than 52,000 individuals and killed at least 63 children among well over 217 others, according to The Post’s reporting.
The death toll in Israel is 12, including two children.
Which is to say, none of this lends itself to the lighthearted language of the Internet. And neither does it wear well to witness these attempts at playful approachability by a country currently resisting the international community’s calls for a cease-fire as civilian casualties climb. “We’re just like you little folks, chatting on the Web!” Israel seems to say.
“Waking up to so many messages of support from you guys helps,” reads one of the government’s most peculiar tweets, as if it came from an Instagram influencer beset by haters following a public faux pas. “Thank you.”
Israel’s TikTok, similarly, was “sending a big hug” to those in bomb shelters. Perhaps most alarmingly, the account went after the model Bella Hadid, who had joined pro-Palestinian protests, saying she called for “throwing Jews into the sea.”
Obviously, the rhetoric wouldn’t be any cuter coming from the terrorist organization on the other side of the violence.
And believe it or not, Israel is in good (or, depending on whom you ask, bad) company: See the U.S. Air Force referring to the “#BRRRT” of their “#A10” to take down the Taliban. See @Russia, tweeting this week triumphantly about a mascot cat named Mostik, or “little bridge,” sitting atop the dashboard as a car traverses the extremely expensive, extremely controversial and much bigger Krymsky Bridge connecting Russia to the recently annexed Crimea.
“Verdict — 5 paws out of 5! #CatPower #RussianCats #CrimeaIsRussia.” Naturally, both a cat emoji and paws emoji are included. @Ukraine promptly responded: “Russian occupation of Crimea is not only illegal, but also such cringe.”
What’s really cringe-worthy is these nations inviting themselves to a party whose vibes they’re sure to quash. They follow in the awkward footsteps, or fingerprints, of corporations who took it upon themselves to become “personalities” online: The card game UNO and the household product Mr. Clean mourning the supposed demise of beloved snack icon Mr. Peanut, or worse, SunnyD pretending to have depression — just for the likes. Already, this corrupted the purity of a realm that ran, at its best, on authentic expression.
Yet there’s something even more discouraging about countries logging on, and co-opting the language everyday folks created together, from bits and pieces and scattered conversation, for the purpose of promoting their own power. These platforms, after all, reached the peak of their promise as citizens around the globe used them to speak truth to power precisely like that.
Today’s state-sponsored tweetstorms, call-outs, engagement-boosting graphics and, oh yes, those thousands of tiny rockets more than miss the mark. They are all techniques pioneered by the very sort of activists who are most inclined to regard the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as morally indefensible — and by a a generation increasingly skeptical of whether a Jewish state engaged in an illegal occupation and ethnic discrimination is really enacting Jewish values.
Presumably, Israel hopes its heart emojis and minds campaign will win over a changing world by showing how it, too, is in line with the times. What it is likely to learn instead is how far behind it has fallen.
