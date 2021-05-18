Of course, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who’ve spent the week weathering strikes may take a less charitable view of the adorable cartoon projectiles streaming from the official communications channel of the same nation that dropped 110 “guided armaments” on targets Monday night. So far, during its campaign against Hamas, Israel has damaged or destroyed almost 450 buildings, displaced more than 52,000 individuals and killed at least 63 children among well over 217 others, according to The Post’s reporting.