The best the one-time Trump state campaign co-chair could muster was a vague promise to support the statewide ticket. When now-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) defeated Gillespie by nine percentage points, Stewart lashed out at Gillespie and the “Bush wing” of the party for a “humiliating” defeat (Stewart and his populist wing would lose the 2018 U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine by 16 percentage points).