Sakharov had naively believed that nuclear weapons would promote peace by securing a balance of power between the United States and the U.S.S.R. It became clear to him, however, that his achievement had the opposite effect, strengthening the Soviet regime’s reign of terror at home and its policy of aggression abroad.
Sakharov therefore resolved to work on an altogether different unconventional weapon, one that eventually helped bring down the Iron Curtain: the weapon of thinking and speaking freely and, by example, encouraging others to do the same.
Why was that weapon so dangerous? The longer any dictatorship exists, the more its citizens turn from loyal followers, or true believers, into “double thinkers.” They question the regime in private but fear speaking their minds in public. The regime thus must devote increasing energy to intimidating and preventing its double-thinking citizens from crossing the line into open dissent.
This is why every dissident, who by definition has traversed the barrier of fear from silent questioning to public opposition, is dangerous by virtue of his or her example and its influence on others.
In 1968, Sakharov’s seminal essay “Thoughts on Progress, Peaceful Coexistence and Intellectual Freedom,” was published as samizdat — underground literature — arguing that there could be no scientific advancement without freedom of thought. Overnight, Sakharov was transformed from the Soviet Union’s top scientist to its top dissident.
He was not the first to challenge the totalitarian regime, yet his example posed a special threat, for two reasons. The much-decorated Sakharov was “one of them,” in direct contact with the regime’s leaders and the beneficiary of much privilege, including access to stores stocked with coveted products. His apostasy was difficult for Soviet leaders to accept. It took 12 years for the regime to send him into exile; by then, nearly all of his dissident comrades had already been arrested.
More important, Sakharov had a powerful influence on the people around him. Many who questioned the regime, myself included, had hoped to escape the indignities of double-think through academic or professional success. By devoting ourselves to science or the arts, we thought we could cloister ourselves and avoid being compelled to publicly proclaim fidelity to a system we despised.
Upon reading Sakharov’s essay, I realized that this option was untenable. Here was someone at the pinnacle of my profession, explaining that success was not an escape. His message was unequivocal: There is only one way to avoid a life of lies. In order to be truly free, you must speak your mind.
In the 1970s, when I became involved in the human rights movement in the U.S.S.R., I had the honor of helping Sakharov communicate with foreign journalists. I saw how hard he worked to convey to the world that promoting human rights is the best way to ensure political stability. He also spent a great deal of time rallying attention to persecuted democratic dissidents of different ethnicities and religions within the Soviet Union, and he held vigils outside closed courtrooms where regime critics were on trial.
Hoping to isolate Sakharov and diminish his influence, Soviet authorities orchestrated the public vilification of him. When he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, the regime barred him from traveling to Oslo to accept the prize and launched a particularly vicious campaign. Nevertheless, I personally witnessed that many who condemned him publicly sought ways to express their sympathy in private.
Sakharov’s exile to the closed city of Gorky (now Nizhny Novgorod), with his wife and fellow human rights activist Yelena Bonner, lasted from 1980 to 1986. Then, on a wave of glasnost, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev allowed them to return to Moscow. In 1989, as the Soviet Union began to teeter, Sakharov was elected to a new legislative body in the first partially free elections ever held in the U.S.S.R.
That same year, Sakharov was scheduled to visit Israel (where I had moved in 1986 after being freed from the Soviet gulag). He had been invited by the Weizmann Institute of Science. Shortly before the visit, he called me with apologies — he had to postpone his trip because he anticipated a major confrontation with Gorbachev, who was unwilling to eradicate the Soviet one-party system.
The parliamentary debate that ensued was reminiscent of our past struggles, with Sakharov a lonely voice against the current. He died of a heart attack just two days later, at age 68, but the course of events proved him right yet again. Within a few months, Gorbachev had dismantled the Communist Party monopoly, and two years later the Soviet Union ceased to exist.
The lessons that Sakharov taught us are no less relevant today. Human rights do not belong to a single class, race, nation or political party. Democratic dissidents remind us of what unites humanity: the ineradicable longing to be free. They are also the best ally of democratic countries. It is therefore crucial that we remember dissidents who are today in prison — Alexei Navalny in Russia, Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong, Raif Badawi in Saudi Arabia and many others.
The world’s democratic leaders might not know it, but if they keep these names at the forefront of their discussions with autocratic rulers, they will be doing their part in helping deploy the second of Andrei Sakharov’s unconventional weapons. In doing so, they will further the cause of freedom that he embodied.
