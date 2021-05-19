Recently, California started to make moves toward declaring housing a human right, thanks the activism of Moms 4 Housing. What accompanies that declaration is a slate of policies, funding and assistance that fully address the needs of the unhoused and housing insecure. As more people realize the interconnectedness of housing and other needs, the idea of housing as a human right is picking up steam. D.C. should be on the right side of history when it comes to housing and be in the lead on this type of bold agenda. We should be the first in the nation to achieve housing as a human right. We have the funding and progressive ideals as well as the extreme wealth inequality and racial segregation that, when combined, create the perfect laboratory for progressive action on measures that could eradicate race-based poverty through universal housing. What we seem to lack is the political will to bravely step into this progressive future where everyone is housed affordably and reliably; where a city is measured not by the health and well-being of its wealthiest and most privileged faction but by those who have the least among us. Because of systems that have worked against Black residents for decades, dismantling barriers to realize a true right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is in order and long overdue. And it includes a right to housing.