Government exists to protect its citizens, and it is clear that the greater public good is to vaccinate as much of the population as possible. Members of the military, public employees and students should all be required to get vaccinated, absent legitimate excuses for opting out. Yes, there might be backlash, but in some ways politicians have invited that, by using euphemisms such as “vaccine hesitant” to describe people who — let’s face it — selfishly ignore experts.