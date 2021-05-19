The pattern of the governing party losing seats in the midterms is not an inviolable rule. As Never Trumper Matthew Dowd writes: “In the last thirty years, there has only been two times a president has gone into a midterm with a positive net job approval rating — in 1998 for [Bill] Clinton and in 2002 for [George W.] Bush. And in both cases their party, bucking normal historical midterm trends, picked up seats in the House.” Democrats are likely to do well if the election is a choice between continuation of a successful Biden agenda (if covid-19 and the economic slump are indeed behind us) and a return to the days of crazy MAGA rule. Lucky for them, Republicans are embracing their identity as an unhinged, plutocratic cult.