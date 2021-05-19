Then there is the matter of the time and expense wasted in this frivolous enterprise. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is Arizona’s most populous county and, for three years, the fastest-growing county in the United States. But its booming economy belies profound inequalities. Homelessness has been rising and so have deaths among people living on the streets. Phoenix, the state capital, has one of the most expensive rental markets in the United States and one of the most severe affordable-housing shortages. In the post-pandemic period, a wave of evictions could leave even more people without a roof over their heads.