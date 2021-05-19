The review they ordered, he said on Monday, is “a grift disguised as audit,” “a sham process” and a “circus.”
“It’s time to be done with this craziness and get on with our county’s critical business,” he said at a special meeting of the board convened to declare the end of the county’s cooperation with the review. The election “audit” in Maricopa County — private contractors recounting 2.1 million votes by hand — has no formal authority, but it is aiding the larger Republican project of wrecking confidence in the democratic process.
Sellers’s scorching criticism in the meeting and in a letter to the audit organizers, signed by other members of the Republican-dominated Maricopa board, seems to have been at least partially successful. On Tuesday, the firm backtracked from accusations that voting data had been destroyed, which would have been a crime. In its letter, the board noted the auditors’ “incompetence” and “ineptitude,” and then told them how to find the data.
Still, the Arizona Senate’s Republican president, Karen Fann, vowed Tuesday that the audit — championed by Trump and his far-right supporters — would continue.
The news has been a gift to late-night comedians. The audit is happening at a sports arena nicknamed the “Madhouse on McDowell”; until last week, the Crazy Times Carnival operated rides such as “Alien Abduction” and “Insanity” across the street. Inside, volunteers scanning ballots with ultraviolet lights and absurdly searching for bamboo fibers as evidence that forged ballots were smuggled from China provide plenty of comic fodder.
Ridiculous as that all seems, this campaign to cast doubt on the 2020 election is a serious matter. Consider: The founder of Cyber Ninjas, the company handling the so-called audit, is the same man who authored a document spreading “stop the steal” lies. The audit’s official Twitter account regularly attacks Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat and critic of the project, who was recently assigned police protection because of death threats.
Then there is the matter of the time and expense wasted in this frivolous enterprise. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is Arizona’s most populous county and, for three years, the fastest-growing county in the United States. But its booming economy belies profound inequalities. Homelessness has been rising and so have deaths among people living on the streets. Phoenix, the state capital, has one of the most expensive rental markets in the United States and one of the most severe affordable-housing shortages. In the post-pandemic period, a wave of evictions could leave even more people without a roof over their heads.
Private pro-Trump groups are raising outside money to cover the cost of the election review, for which Fann, the Senate president, implausibly budgeted just $150,000. Some of the cost is already being borne by Arizona taxpayers. Fann has said she doesn’t think “there’s ever any waste of money if we are ensuring that our elections are good.” In any case, the energy and attention diverted to the recount is inexcusable.
The depth of the cynicism here is evident in the demand by Fann and some of her fellow GOP state senators that Maricopa County turn over its computer routers — and we’re not talking about just unplugging the device next to your cable box. County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, estimated the cost of extracting and replacing the routers at $6 million. The county supervisors’ letter explained that the hardware provides a “blueprint” of Maricopa’s entire computer system, with potentially catastrophic results if it were compromised by hackers. The county refused the demand, and Fann has since dropped it.
Still, I wondered how that $6 million might be put to better use. Chuck Essigs, director of governmental relations for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, told me that with $6 million, schools could buy 12,000 laptops, at $500 a laptop; or 2 million school lunches, at $3 a lunch.
Lisa Glow, CEO of the largest emergency shelter in the state, gasped at the thought of such a windfall — “Six million dollars? Wow, we could do so much.” Maybe buy a big hotel to take hundreds of senior citizens off the streets, or replenish the empty pot that gave $500 in one-time rental assistance to 762 people at risk of losing their homes during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Crazy Times Carnival might have moved on, but the crazy times at the Madhouse on McDowell have several weeks left to run. Cyber Ninjas says the recount won’t be done until the end of June.
Read more: