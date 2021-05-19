But the larger problem endures. The occupation of Gaza by a terrorist group means there are truces but no lasting peace. “We can put Hamas on the defensive,” Middle East veteran negotiator Dennis A. Ross told me in an interview. “To do so, we need to launch an initiative in which we commit to mobilizing an international plan to reconstruct, massively, the infrastructure and housing in Gaza.” He added: “Spell the plan out with tangible projects, showcase European, Asian and Arab support for it, and state the obvious: no one can invest in such a massive undertaking if Hamas keeps its rockets (or can rebuild them) because sooner or later they will again use their rockets at a time of their choosing and the next war will literally explode the investment.”