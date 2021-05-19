But you’ve been very kind. Very kind indeed! And I appreciate your desire to learn about why someone would have tried to kill my poor, rich husband. Why, it would have left me a widow, and I would have had only his many investments and my jewels to console me. I imagine they would not have consoled me very much. How could they have, with my poor dear Henry gone? Again, I say “poor” only to convey how very sorry I would feel if he were gone, not “poor” in the sense that his departure would leave me destitute. Quite, quite the contrary! The silver mine, for instance, would finally be in my grasp. Not that it is important to me to control the silver mine. I would be very happy to wait many years until Henry dies of natural causes in order to take the silver mine. I am sure that is what will eventually kill Henry, natural causes. As you know, he has always had a weak heart.