The latest proof came in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) rejection of a bipartisan deal to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — negotiated by one of his own followers and based on key concessions to Republicans.
As Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, observed, McCarthy “can’t take yes for an answer,” since, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference Wednesday, “we yielded on many points.”
After initially vacillating, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) came down on the Trump/McCarthy side Wednesday and said he’d oppose the commission unless the bill were changed substantially.
If bipartisanship is this difficult on what ought to be a straightforward quest to understand an assault against the place where politicians of both parties work, can anyone seriously expect a new age of comity? Congressional Democrats must remember this moment, or they will surrender their capacity to make the changes they and Biden promised.
Let’s stipulate that bipartisanship is lovely when it happens. I’ll always salute Bob Dole and George McGovern for building the modern food stamp program and Orrin Hatch and Ted Kennedy for coming together behind the State Children’s Health Insurance Program.
So let’s celebrate some constructive bipartisanship reflected in progress of a Senate bill to invest public money in technology and innovation in response to competition from China. It is the brainchild of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in cooperation with Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.).
On Tuesday, Schumer announced that their original bill, the aspirationally named Endless Frontiers Act, had been folded in with other bipartisan proposals to create the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021. It will involve investments of more than $100 billion in hoped-to-be cutting-edge technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics, as well as scientific education and the creation of 10 technology hubs around the nation.
With the Senate, you never know what McConnell might do to gum things up. But an 86-to-11vote on Monday to advance the bill suggests changing attitudes, even among Republicans, toward government’s role in strengthening our economy and a growing consensus to face up to the economic and political challenge from China.
Schumer has wrapped the proposals in red-white-and-blue bunting, warning against the danger of “ceding the mantle of economic leadership to our adversaries” and defining the bill’s purpose as “keeping America number one in science and technology.” As during the Cold War, even ardent advocates of free markets are prepared to turn to government to “get the country moving again,” in John F. Kennedy’s still-resonant phrase.
The Biden administration has regularly signaled that it truly wants other forms of bipartisanship wherever it can find them. But the competition bill’s happy path will almost certainly be the exception, not the rule. Any illusions about bipartisanship ought to have been shattered by McCarthy and McConnell’s rejection of the Jan. 6 commission deal. The agreement between Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) granted Republicans much of what they wanted on the inquiry. That included giving each party’s leadership five appointments. What could have been more bipartisan?
Yet any investigation that might lay bare the role of the radical right and Trump in the lawlessness was something the man in Mar-a-Lago, and thus McCarthy, his faithful servant, could not abide.
Those who would turn bipartisanship into a fetish need to understand that this Republican Party is not the party of Dole or Hatch, and a longer way still from the great progressive Republicans of times past. When it comes to doing big things, whether to reform the political system through the For the People Act or to expand access to child care, health care and education, Democrats must be willing to act on their own.
Our government now operates more than ever like a European parliamentary system, where the in-party acts and the out-party opposes. And this Republican Party is not even sure what it thinks about democracy anymore, given the degree to which its main strategy involves cutting opponents out of the electorate rather than persuading them its way. No wonder the GOP would rather have us forget Jan. 6 altogether.
Read more: