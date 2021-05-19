Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he "would not be surprised" if Republicans move to undo Biden's tax hikes the next time they control Washington.

"They're the party of big government. We're the party of lower taxes and more freedom," he said. "That's kind of the problem with doing business this way on a purely partisan basis."

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, who is up for re-election next year, said avoiding sharp swings in policy is "a reason not to" govern on a party-line basis.

“We ought to avoid the ups and downs, the uncertainty that comes with a change after every election,” he said.