That need sits in the background of negotiations now going on between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans over infrastructure — what to spend money on, and where the money should come from.
The administration wants to roll back some of the tax cuts Republicans passed in 2017, especially the cut in the corporate income tax rate. Republicans are horrified by the very notion. So they’re debuting a new argument for why Democrats simply must not be allowed to raise those taxes:
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he "would not be surprised" if Republicans move to undo Biden's tax hikes the next time they control Washington."They're the party of big government. We're the party of lower taxes and more freedom," he said. "That's kind of the problem with doing business this way on a purely partisan basis."Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, who is up for re-election next year, said avoiding sharp swings in policy is "a reason not to" govern on a party-line basis.“We ought to avoid the ups and downs, the uncertainty that comes with a change after every election,” he said.
Ah yes, the “uncertainty” created when a party takes power and then — hold on to your hats — attempts to enact the policy agenda that it ran on and that the electorate voted for.
The Republican argument goes like this: When Republicans are in control, they’ll cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations. But when Democrats are in control, they must not undo those tax cuts, because that would create a disorienting swing in policy, a nauseating ride on the pendulum of uncertainty. Which means Republican policies must always stay in place, no matter who’s in charge.
A version of this argument has been used to justify the continued use of the filibuster: Because it makes legislating somewhere between difficult and impossible, the filibuster prevents dramatic swings in policy with each transfer of power, which is supposedly a good thing. Why, just imagine if a party could be elected and implement its agenda, then a few years later the other party got elected and implemented theirs! It would be chaos.
Another word for it, however, is “democracy.” The parties say to the public “Here’s what we propose to do,” the electorate chooses one, and the winner delivers what it promised. If the people like the results, they return that party to power. If not, they give the other party and its program a try.
A policy being enacted and then reversed has happened innumerable times in our history; it’s what parties do. I don’t recall Republicans in 2010 saying, “We don’t like this Obamacare thing, but it would create uncertainty if it were repealed, so we’ll just live with it.”
The reality Republicans refuse to accept today is that the public elected a Democratic president and a Democratic Congress. They did so knowing full well that Democrats opposed the 2017 Republican tax cuts, and that in general, Democrats favor raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. There are no voters out there saying, “Hold on a minute — I didn’t vote for Joe Biden so he could raise taxes on the rich! What the heck is going on here?”
But as far as we’ve been able to learn about the substance of the infrastructure negotiations, Republicans have proposed giving up virtually nothing. They want the package to be somewhere between one-quarter and one-third the size of what Democrats propose. They refuse to consider the human infrastructure programs Democrats want. They also describe tax increases on the wealthy and corporations as a “red line.” The ideas they throw out to gain some revenue — say, a few user fees — are so weak and small that they can’t be considered serious.
And while one or another Republican might inch toward some accommodation on some issue — for instance, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) says he’d consider beefing up IRS enforcement to bring in hundreds of billions of dollars from tax cheats — we have yet to see any genuine compromise proposal from Republicans that could get the 10 GOP Senate votes necessary to overcome the Republicans’ own filibuster.
Though Republicans are the ones without power in this situation, they don’t seem willing to compromise on anything. Which is why the ultimate destination seems clear: Republicans will continue to draw “red lines,” and eventually Democrats will decide that negotiations are fruitless. If they can convince Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that there’s no alternative, they’ll put the bill up for a simple-majority reconciliation vote, and it will pass despite uniform GOP opposition.
Afterward — while bridges are being repaired, lead pipes are being replaced, and broadband is being installed, all benefiting the Republicans’ own constituents — they’ll complain that the whole thing was atrociously partisan. They’ll lament the fact that Democrats had the gall to enact their agenda, and promise that should the voters return Republicans to power, they’ll undo everything the Democrats did, uncertainty be damned.
Starting, of course, with cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations. In fact, that might be all they do. They aren’t going to pull down those bridges and dig up those roads. But if they can once again deliver relief to the rich, their job will be done.
