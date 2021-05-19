But it’s not just ELN. It’s a whole slew of armed groups attracted by the retreat of the Venezuelan state. Dissident offshoots of FARC that did not join or broke away from the 2015 peace agreement in Colombia are out there. So are the remnants of some right-wing self-defense groups now devoting themselves entirely to the drug business. Some criminal organizations are also active near the border with Brazil. Various branches of Venezuela’s notoriously corrupt security forces strike deals with many of the criminal groups and sometimes operate as their own drug trafficking and extortion cartels as well. There are a lot of guys with guns down there, so it was only a matter of time until someone started to use them.