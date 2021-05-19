“My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared last week. “It’s time to get back to work.” Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte struck a similar note earlier this month: “Incentives matter,” he said, “and the vast expansion of federal unemployment benefits is now doing more harm than good.”
It’s certainly possible many people are eschewing low-wage jobs that would pay less than they receive in unemployment benefits. But admitting that points up a conversation about why so many positions pay less than a living wage. Instead of engaging that very real issue, right-wing pols are returning to a familiar trope: accusing the poor and others in need of government assistance of being slackers eager to live off the dole.
Meanwhile, wealth is celebrated as much as ever. As Farhad Manjoo recently wrote in the New York Times, “The world is enthralled with billionaires, almost shamelessly so.”
Americans’ worship of the wealthy and lack of concern for the needy are related. Unfortunately, the flip side of our idealization of financial success is a tendency to blame those who need a helping hand for not doing enough to improve their situation — regardless of whether they could.
Consider: A study released last month by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies found that the total wealth owned by American billionaires grew 55 percent over the preceding 13 months.
Chief executives, too, are prospering. The Institute for Policy Studies released a survey last week of the 100 firms in the S&P 500 with the lowest median worker pay. It found that CEO compensation at these firms increased by nearly a third from 2019 levels. Half the firms changed their corporate rules in 2020 so they could continue to rain money on their CEOs.
The details are horrifying. Hilton chief executive Christopher J. Nassetta took home more than $55 million even as his company laid off thousands of employees. Chipotle doubled the compensation of chief executive Brian R. Niccol; front-line employees received a temporary 10 percent increase in hazard pay. The cruise business was moribund last year, but Carnival cruise line CEO Arnold Donald raked in $13.3 million in total compensation, in part because of a “retention” bonus. Note that employees laid off by Carnival didn’t receive similarly generous compensation.
Perhaps the little attention being shown to these extraordinary paydays reflects outrage fatigue on the left after four years of former president Donald Trump. Perhaps it’s because many are viewing CEOs as potential civic leaders and celebrating some for standing up for racial justice and voting rights.
Perhaps many of us don’t want to ask hard questions about workers’ rights and the role these firms play in worsening wealth inequality, among other discrepancies.
As a society, we all too often think the wealthy deserve their success and pleasures; possessing money is treated like a sign of virtue. Americans are fascinated by people who possess wealth and often celebrate their successes while viscerally feeling their woes. (Just one example: the sympathy lavished on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they fled Britain.)
As for the poor and those needing temporary help, after a burst of sympathy, we collectively are sliding into old judgments. Many are convinced that if the unemployed look hard for a job, they would find one, much as some think better financial literacy would allow the poor to manage their funds better.
Last May, Ofer Sharone, a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst who studies the long-term unemployed, predicted the emerging trend of benefit rollbacks: “I am worried when the later stage comes, we will also lose all political ability to legislate for any kind of support for unemployed workers,” he told me.
And we’ve been here before. During the Great Recession, sympathy for the victims of dodgy mortgages shifted quickly to blaming people who lost their homes to foreclosure for getting greedy. Some bank CEOs took government money to save their firms, then turned around and accepted gargantuan paydays. When called on this, Wall Street titans claimed victimhood.
As Republican governors scale back aid for the unemployed and CEOs profit amid the pandemic downturn, sympathy for low-wage workers appears to be shrinking. Even when you can recall the past, it seems, you can be doomed to repeat it.
