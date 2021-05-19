At CIA’s Langley headquarters, recalls Apuzzo, the journalists took a private elevator to the director’s office suite. There, agency director Leon Panetta poured tea for Buzbee and for himself. “I usually had a cup of tea at that time of day and she shared one as well,” Panetta recalls. As for substance, Panetta argued that the matter was sensitive on account of “negotiations trying to find out exactly where he was located and whether there was a chance to get him back.” Buzbee said she’d listen to Panetta’s appeal to hold off on publication but provided little in the way of commitments. “Sally kept saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a blanket [assurance] we won’t run the story but try your thing and then we’re going to talk after because we want to run the story.’ As long as there were ongoing efforts to get him home and specific efforts to get him home, Sally’s inclination was to see how those played out and not rush to publish in haste,” says Apuzzo.