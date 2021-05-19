Some 500 journalists at The Post witnessed Buzbee’s polite, corporate approach during a Zoom call last Tuesday, during which she was introduced as the newspaper’s new executive editor, succeeding the highly regarded Martin Baron. Facing questions about local coverage, her blind spots, Post stories that made her envious and many others, Buzbee, the first woman to lead the newsroom, provided responses that were lively, but devoid of details and specific commitments. “This newsroom — your newsroom, my newsroom — excels at so much: Clearly, in the political and government coverage, in investigative work, but in so many other areas as well,” said Buzbee. “And you’re truly a gold standard of journalism around the world. And I love your ambition to grow globally — that was honestly a huge draw to me for this job.”
A look a Buzbee’s tenure as the AP’s Washington bureau chief, however, supplies some clues as to how she might manage at The Post. When Buzbee took over the AP bureau in 2010, it had about 100 journalists with a traditional Washington mandate: Cover the three branches of government, the political parties, lobbying, campaigns and so on. Washington bureaus at major news organizations tend to be insular hives who partner with other parts of the organization only under duress. Such was the reputation of the AP Washington bureau, which is the news service’s largest outside of its New York headquarters. Buzbee took over from Ron Fournier, a political junkie known for his sharp managerial elbows.
“Sally’s mission was to make the Washington bureau quite frankly not seem like a--holes to the rest of the company,” notes a former AP manager.
There was another distinguishing characteristic of the Washington bureau that Buzbee was trying to promote: its investigative unit. While most news organizations pick and choose which breaking-news stories to cover, the roughly 1,400 journalists at the Associated Press write up just about everything. As a result, between 80 percent and 90 percent of its resources are tied up in spot-news coverage. The AP’s Washington bureau, however, has traditionally had an investigative crew with the latitude to go deep on projects while ignoring the latest headlines.
Early during her tenure, that team was working on a story about how the New York Police Department, with assistance from the CIA, was spying on Muslim communities “in ways that would run afoul of civil liberties rules if practiced by the federal government.” After a few of the stories in the series were published, Matt Apuzzo, one of four AP reporters who won a Pulitzer Prize for the resulting series (Adam Goldman, Chris Hawley and Eileen Sullivan were the others), brought Buzbee fresh reporting portraying the NYPD as a redoubt of the Keystone Kops. “Yeah, but that’s not what you’re doing. This isn’t the WikiLeaks of NYPD. This is about the line between security and civil liberties in the nation’s biggest city, and when this team writes about the NYPD, it’s going to be in that vein,” said Buzbee, in Apuzzo’s recollection.
The series aligned with a critique that Buzbee had advanced in relation to the bureau’s previous investigative output — namely, that the stories read too much like Government Accountability Office reports, were too Washington-centric and lacked a connection to the way people led their lives.
It also required some interdepartmental diplomacy: Here was the outlet’s Washington bureau uncovering a scandal located at the heart of the AP’s New York operation. Inevitable tension, therefore, arose between the two bureaus, driven by a distinct lack of enthusiasm for the project among key staffers in New York, according to four sources — though upper management boosted the project. Buzbee lobbied to postpone a favorable profile of then-NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly until after the surveillance series launched. “It was pretty sticky,” says a former colleague of Buzbee’s.
The boss also dove into the nitty-gritty. “I remember sitting down with her and going over sources — who knew what and how they knew it. After she was comfortable with the sourcing, she never flinched,” recalls Goldman.
Goldman was also witness to another tense chapter in Buzbee’s Washington immersion. He and Apuzzo spent a few years documenting the backstory behind the disappearance of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson from a resort in Iran in 2007. U.S. officials said he was a private businessman, but Apuzzo and Goldman discovered Levinson was working for the CIA. “In an extraordinary breach of the most basic CIA rules,” Apuzzo and Goldman would later write, “a team of analysts — with no authority to run spy operations — paid Levinson to gather intelligence from some of the world’s darkest corners.”
As the reporting progressed, Buzbee did a listening tour at CIA and FBI headquarters, where top officials weren’t eager for the story’s dissemination. According to Apuzzo — who says the meeting took place in 2011 — Buzbee insisted that she be accompanied by her reporters, both to avoid the impression of any side deals and to fact-check the government.
At CIA’s Langley headquarters, recalls Apuzzo, the journalists took a private elevator to the director’s office suite. There, agency director Leon Panetta poured tea for Buzbee and for himself. “I usually had a cup of tea at that time of day and she shared one as well,” Panetta recalls. As for substance, Panetta argued that the matter was sensitive on account of “negotiations trying to find out exactly where he was located and whether there was a chance to get him back.” Buzbee said she’d listen to Panetta’s appeal to hold off on publication but provided little in the way of commitments. “Sally kept saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a blanket [assurance] we won’t run the story but try your thing and then we’re going to talk after because we want to run the story.’ As long as there were ongoing efforts to get him home and specific efforts to get him home, Sally’s inclination was to see how those played out and not rush to publish in haste,” says Apuzzo.
The AP published the piece in December 2013. Looking back, Buzbee said the public had a right to know that the CIA had “bent their own rules” in the Levinson case — a consideration that must be balanced against the possibility of causing harm by publishing sensitive information. “I thought when we published the story that it was the right thing to do,” she says, though she confesses: “Of course I was nervous. I think being nervous is a sign that you’re being thoughtful. . . . You don’t want to be so arrogant that you think, ‘I know I’m right and I know they’re wrong.’ ”
By 2016, Donald Trump turned media organizations from observers of national politics to targets of intimidation and slander, a campaign that ensnared even the snark-free coverage of the Associated Press. After Jeff Horwitz, then a member of the AP investigative team, reported in October 2015 about mismanagement by the Trump Organization at a high-end condo development in Panama, Trump’s company threatened to sue. “We did not see anything that they raised that had merit,” said Buzbee at the time. (Disclosure: Horwitz is a friend and former colleague of the Erik Wemple Blog.) Also in 2015, Horwitz broke the news that Trump had been “counting the contributions made by others to his charity as his own charitable giving," as Buzbee later put it.
The organization’s investigative activities continued: In August 2016, Horwitz and Chad Day reported that then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort ran a firm that had devised a “covert Washington lobbying operation on behalf of Ukraine’s ruling political party, attempting to sway American public opinion in favor of the country’s pro-Russian government.” According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the story was the “kill shot” for Manafort, who resigned from his campaign post the day after it hit the wire. More revelations about Manafort’s work for pro-Putin forces in Russia issued from the AP Washington bureau in March 2017, weeks into the Trump administration.
By the time that story landed, Buzbee had moved to New York to direct the wire service as its executive editor. Those days — the early months of the new Trump White House — were a bonanza for investigative journalism: Stories were everywhere, whether they involved documenting the legacy misdeeds of the Trump Organization or the scandals of the young Trump administration. Yet Buzbee’s once-fabulous rapport with the AP’s Washington investigative team started to fray.
Part of the explanation stems from the Washington team’s efforts to nail down a so-called catch-and-kill arrangement under which the parent company of the National Enquirer — American Media Inc. — allegedly bought the rights to the story of a Trump “love child.” Work on the story began in summer 2017 and eventually triggered pushback from AMI. Buzbee declined to sign off on the piece, concluding that it was thin on detail and substantiation. That decision prompted Horwitz to walk off the job for several days, before returning in response to management entreaties.
Then, in April 2018, just as New Yorker contributing writer Ronan Farrow published his own deep investigation into AMI, Trump and catch-and-kill schemes, the AP rushed its own story onto the wire under the bylines of Jake Pearson and Horwitz. Two sources tell the Erik Wemple Blog that it underwent minimal changes.
What happened here? Why was the story worthy of publication now that the New Yorker had its own version? Buzbee says, “I felt the decision to not publish the story when we first had it was the right decision because I felt the story wasn’t strong enough at that point. And we published it when I felt there was more corroborating evidence that had emerged from the U.S. attorney’s investigation,” says Buzbee, who regarded that component as critical to buttressing the piece. "I mean, we strived for months and months in my view to get that story to the point where we could publish and I deeply respect the reporters who worked on it.” As Politico’s Michael Calderone reported at the time, other news outlets, including the New York Times, also failed to push the “love child” story past the finish line.
The decision to sit on the catch-and-kill story didn’t sit well with some AP staffers, who wondered whether Buzbee had gone soft in the executive editor’s suite. Whatever the corridor whispers, Buzbee was busy in New York trying to expand the AP’s investigative bandwidth in other bureaus — to replicate the success that the organization had experienced in Washington. “I was not neglecting Washington. I thought that Washington was in good shape. But it made sense to for the news organization to build out the capacity to do investigative reporting in other places also,” says Buzbee.
For Buzbee, the move to The Post presents an enticing opportunity to continue her Washington work: Not only is the newspaper geared toward investigative work, but no one is expecting it to send out the latest dispatches from the Helena statehouse. And if Buzbee proves to be as deliberative as she was during the AMI controversy, who’s to say that’s a drawback? The Post, like its competitors, isn’t perfect when it comes to deeply reported exclusives. In the past two months, it has published major corrections — one of them bordering on a retraction — on two scoops regarding former president Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “She’s smart, she listens, and she creates a very collaborative environment, which doesn’t mean she dodges decisions,” says Kathleen Carroll, who preceded Buzbee in the AP’s executive editor post. “At the end of the day, she knows what’s hers to do.”
