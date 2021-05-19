On Wednesday, McConnell ran the same play again. It appeared a large number of House Republicans would back a bipartisan bill creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol — thus putting pressure on Senate Republicans to do the same. Once again, McConnell came to Trump’s rescue.
McConnell announced on Wednesday morning, before the House vote, that he would “oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal.” For good measure, he accused Democrats of “partisan bad faith.” Thus did McConnell, who as recently as Tuesday pronounced Republicans “undecided” on the commission legislation, parachute in to save Trump, at least for now, from a nonpartisan investigation into his and others’ actions that led to the sacking of the Capitol, five deaths and injuries to some 140 police officers.
And McConnell did it with a baldfaced lie. The bipartisan commission bill was negotiated by Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s blessing. Katko secured virtually everything Republicans sought: Equal representation, subpoena power, a 2021 deadline, even the ability, if commissioners are so inclined, to examine the actions of antifa, Black Lives Matter and whatever else titillates Trump. The commission would have the uncontroversial charge of finding “corrective measures” in order “to prevent domestic terrorist attacks against American democratic institutions.”
“The American people expect Congress to put partisanship aside for the sake of our homeland security,” Katko argued on the House floor Wednesday, noting that the bill was “nearly identical” to one Republicans introduced.
Instead, Republican leaders openly fought this bipartisan effort to protect the Capitol, and the nation, from attack. When the next violence against U.S. officials comes — it is when, not if — the blood of the victims will be on their hands.
So weak was the case against the bill that the floor debate went on for 52 minutes before a member from either party spoke against the commission — and that was Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The QAnon congresswoman alleged the commission would be used to “smear Trump supporters and President Trump” and complained that accused insurrectionists had been maltreated.
Only 35 Republicans defied their leadership to support the bill.
In the latest show of cartoonishly weak leadership, McCarthy, after disavowing the agreement he had tasked Katko with negotiating, reneged on another promise Republican leaders made not to coerce members to oppose the commission. This man’s moral fiber is made of chiffon. “Thanks for not throwing me under the bus, Kevin,” Katko said at a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday, tire treads still imprinted on his face.
McCarthy, who ignored colleagues’ warnings about violence before the Jan. 6 attack, has concluded that his best chance of becoming House speaker is to keep in lockstep with Trump — regardless of who he betrays in the process. Before he betrayed Katko, he betrayed Liz Cheney (Wyo.), booting her from her position as No. 3 House GOP leader because she refused to embrace Trump’s “big lie” about a rigged election. Before he betrayed Cheney, he betrayed Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), declining to back up her account of Trump defending the attackers to McCarthy on Jan. 6. McCarthy (Calif.) has gone from saying “the president bears responsibility” for the attack to claiming Trump was unaware of it and wanted to “make sure to stop” it.
Now, McCarthy’s claiming the bipartisan bill is a product of “political misdirection” by the Democrats — conveniently aligning himself with Trump (who called the commission a “Democratic trap”). Perhaps the best defense that can be made of McCarthy is that he’s a nearly powerless leader and not the savviest tool in the Republican shed. (He lost his first bid for speaker after admitting publicly that the Benghazi special committee was created to hurt Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers.)
The same excuses cannot be made for McConnell, who is both smarter and more cunning. As of Tuesday, McConnell was “willing to listen” to arguments for the commission. But when he saw the proposal gathering support in the House, he quickly shifted to deflate it.
Though occasionally critical of Trump, McConnell has stood with him at every important point. He fought bipartisan attempts to fortify U.S. elections systems against foreign manipulation. He blocked witnesses from appearing at Trump’s first impeachment trial. He ensured Trump’s acquittal in the second. Now, McConnell, who is devoting himself “100 percent” to thwarting President Biden, is aiding Trump by killing a fair-minded attempt to avoid a recurrence of the Jan. 6 horror.
On Wednesday, McConnell argued that it’s “not at all clear” what good a January 6 commission could do. Thanks to McConnell, we may never know. And that’s great news for domestic terrorists.
