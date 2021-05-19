McCarthy, who ignored colleagues’ warnings about violence before the Jan. 6 attack, has concluded that his best chance of becoming House speaker is to keep in lockstep with Trump — regardless of who he betrays in the process. Before he betrayed Katko, he betrayed Liz Cheney (Wyo.), booting her from her position as No. 3 House GOP leader because she refused to embrace Trump’s “big lie” about a rigged election. Before he betrayed Cheney, he betrayed Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), declining to back up her account of Trump defending the attackers to McCarthy on Jan. 6. McCarthy (Calif.) has gone from saying “the president bears responsibility” for the attack to claiming Trump was unaware of it and wanted to “make sure to stop” it.