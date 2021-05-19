Writing for the majority, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said that the Ramos rule was “new,” and the court has refused to retroactively apply other momentous new rules. Kavanaugh emphasized that in 1989 the court said it was “unlikely” that new watershed “components of basic due process” would emerge. In 32 years, “the Court has never found” any such new rule. It is “candid,” Kavanaugh wrote, to say that it is an “empty promise” to continue the “fiction” that the watershed distinction is not “moribund.” Furthermore, Kavanaugh said, retroactive application of the Ramos rule would involve many retrials costly to states, and to the important principle of finality in criminal justice.