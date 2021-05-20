The U.S.-South Korean relationship is complex, and there will be several issues facing the two leaders at the summit (Biden’s second after hosting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month). Biden’s choice of two East Asian leaders as his first guests sends a clear signal that the administration is focused on repairing damaged alliances in that part of the world as part of efforts to counter Beijing’s growing regional power and influence. But diplomatic engagement goes only so far, and Moon is under intense political pressure back home to drum up some vaccines quick. Despite having been way ahead on testing and tracing, South Korea has vaccinated fewer than 8 percent of adults with their first shot, even as its covid-19 cases are rising.
Since he doesn’t want to show up empty-handed, Moon is set to announce $25 billion in new high-tech investments in the United States by South Korean companies, to demonstrate the mutual value of the alliance. But as of Thursday afternoon, different factions of the Biden team were still debating whether to send Moon home with any vaccine commitments at all.
“Virtually every country in the world is very eager to get more vaccines,” a senior administration official told me. “We understand that this is a priority for them.”
Some inside the administration, including members of the State Department’s global covid response team led by Gayle Smith, believe the United States should distribute its surplus shots and other vaccine assistance primarily through multilateral mechanisms like the World Health Organization’s Covax program with little concern for geopolitics or U.S. strategic interests. A White House fact sheet on the first 80 million shots the United States is exporting says: “The United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries.”
Of course, the United States shouldn’t use vaccines for blackmail and coercion, as China does. But that’s not the same thing as using them to counter China’s mischief and support close friends. Some Biden officials, including many in the National Security Council, believe that the United States should send at least some vaccines to suffering friends and allies, particularly when there’s a clear U.S. strategic interest in doing so.
“We are trying to signal across a range of issues that we are a reliable and strong partner and encourage South Korea to make a big investment politically, technologically and strategically in us and reposition itself back towards the United States,” and away from China, another senior administration official said.
Congress is increasingly frustrated by the Biden administration’s slow deliberative process on the vaccine issue, which is sowing confusion among allies and ceding ground to U.S. adversaries. South Korea is only one relationship under stress because of the lack of clarity over U.S. vaccine strategy. China and Russia have already been executing their own plans to use vaccines and other pandemic relief to undermine U.S. interests on several continents for months now.
Last week, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) pressed Smith on why the Biden administration has not yet finalized its framework for determining how the U.S. surplus vaccine shots will be distributed. Romney wrote a letter Thursday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to consider sending shots to Honduras, where the government is being blackmailed by Beijing to drop diplomatic recognition of Taiwan in exchange for Chinese vaccines. There are reports that the United States intends to send some vaccines to Latin America, but no details.
“Facilitating vaccine access to other countries will also increase the resiliency of our neighbors, allies, and partners, which is in our national security interests,” Romney wrote. “While the U.S. continues to ‘plan’ and ‘prioritize’ vaccine distribution, China is using its weight and its own, far less efficacious, vaccine to push countries needing vaccines to follow China’s political goals.”
As for South Korea, there are other ways the Biden administration could shore up the relationship. For example, the administration has yet to even nominate anyone for the positions of U.S. ambassador to Seoul, special representative for North Korea or North Korea human rights envoy. Moon is also keen on advancing diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang, but the Biden team has opted for patience until supreme leader Kim Jong Un responds to its initial outreach.
If he ends up having little to show for his trip to Washington, Moon will struggle to convince South Koreans that the United States really has their back. More broadly, the Biden team must decide whether the United States wants to go on pretending that geopolitics and the pandemic are not inextricably intertwined. As an emerging vaccine superpower, the United States can and must help the world and support its allies at the same time.
