“There’s a war going on in Gaza. We don’t have an office there now, but we have to keep telling the story. Our mission is to cover the world, and we have to do that even in tough times, but we also have to be as equipped as possible to protect the people we have in those places,” Buzbee told me in a conversation this week about threats to journalists working around the world. “It’s always better to be on the ground to see how far you can get in telling a story. If the AP was not in Gaza when the war started, we wouldn’t be able to get in,” she said. Israel’s actions this weekend made the job of these journalists even harder and more fraught.