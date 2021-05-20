And for nearly a week, Israeli authorities did not process applications for journalists to cover the conflict, according to journalists who applied. If a news agency wasn’t already on the ground, it was unclear when it would be allowed entry.
Violent affronts to media freedom happen around the world every day, but Israel’s actions in Gaza this month, including the destruction of media offices and vital journalistic equipment, underscore a problem that has become painfully clear. If there are no consequences when our allies abuse the free press, there is no hope of deterring abuse by our adversaries.
Pushing back against the perceived impunity of authoritarian or repressive governments is a big part of what journalism is intended to accomplish. But why should we expect such governments to take criticism and calls to respect the free press seriously when we increasingly witness friendly states, such as Israel, intimidating reporters, destroying their workplaces and limiting their ability to do their jobs?
“Governments that understand and respect the importance of independent reporting have a key role to play as models for more repressive governments. Democratic countries need to stand up for those standards, because many governments won’t,” Sally Buzbee, executive editor of the AP and soon-to-be executive editor of The Washington Post, told me this week.
Unfortunately, an increasing number of states with which we have close ties and that benefit greatly from U.S. assistance — financial, military and intelligence — are disregarding free expression, one of America’s most important ideals.
The situation in Gaza shows that navigating relations with countries that rely on the United States for so much yet refuse to respect this core principle is a challenge that President Biden’s administration is failing to adequately address.
In fairness to Biden, his predecessor gave carte blanche to media-freedom abusers, and in fact incited anti-media sentiment throughout his presidency.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and his associates got away with the murder of my colleague, Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Under President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, Egypt continues to be a leading jailer of journalists, as is Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey. Perhaps the most shocking decline in media freedom has been in India, where the harassment and intimidation of journalists have drastically increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Media freedom is always a fragile right, even where it is usually appears to be respected. In times of turmoil, it is often one of the first causalities of what are otherwise, on the surface, open societies.
After the destruction of the building housing AP’s Gaza bureau, the U.S. government made its position on protecting free expression clear. Israeli officials claim the building was an intelligence outpost for Hamas but have not publicly released any evidence to show that. “We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” AP President and Chief Executive Gary Pruitt said in a statement.
“We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter. But that message is clearly being ignored.
Buzbee, who will take over the The Post’s top news position at the beginning of June, acknowledges the difficult compromise of sending reporters to places where news leaders know they won’t be completely free to work unencumbered.
“There’s a war going on in Gaza. We don’t have an office there now, but we have to keep telling the story. Our mission is to cover the world, and we have to do that even in tough times, but we also have to be as equipped as possible to protect the people we have in those places,” Buzbee told me in a conversation this week about threats to journalists working around the world. “It’s always better to be on the ground to see how far you can get in telling a story. If the AP was not in Gaza when the war started, we wouldn’t be able to get in,” she said. Israel’s actions this weekend made the job of these journalists even harder and more fraught.
Israel isn’t alone in placing heavy restrictions on what journalists can cover and where they can go. In many openly authoritarian countries, those limitations are often clear, but that’s rarely the case in self-proclaimed democracies with obvious blind spots. The attacks by the Israeli military on journalism in Gaza offer a devastating reminder that, without accountability, the threats to media freedom by our allies are as serious as any other.
